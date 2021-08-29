Cyril Ramaphosa to address parliament on country's economic recovery plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week address the National Assembly on questions related to the government’s economic recovery efforts.

According to the presidency, the president first presented the plan, which aims to create jobs, re-industrialise the economy and accelerate economic reforms, to a joint sitting of parliament last year.

Ramaphosa will update members of parliament on government’s efforts to advance social cohesion and nation-building, and on progress in turning around and better capacitating local government," the presidency said in a statement.

He is also set to outline developments in South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme particularly in relation to employer and employee responsibilities and rights in the context of protecting lives and livelihoods.

The president will also give an update on the process of compensation for people affected by the Marikana massacre.

TimesLIVE