Motshekga: 'It has become quite clear that we shouldn't scrap the October school holidays'

The unions said in their letter to Motshekga that none of them had received an invitation to comment on the proposed amendment to the school calendar.

The Governing Body Foundation also rejected the move to cancel the October holidays, saying their members were “outraged by the proposal which shows no understanding of the realities in schools”.

“This proposal clearly indicates the absolute disconnect between the decisionmakers and those at the coalface. When you consider the amount of school time missed due to rotation and other disruptions, five days will make little or no difference to the pupils,” it said.

The foundation said teachers and pupils had already put in longer hours and extra days over weekends to catch up.

“The little gain, if any, that will result if schools forfeit the few days scheduled for school closure will come at too great a cost.”

Motshekga said on Sunday that when the week was lost in July, they made a commitment that “we would claw back the time by looking at other measures and one of the measures was that we don’t have the October holidays”.

“But after consultations, it was quite clear and for very valid reasons that we have to keep the calendar as it stands. We wish to really say we had to finally agree and concede as MECs that we should keep the calendar as it stands which means we won’t be using the October holidays to claw back time.”

She said that “the long and short of it is the calendar is going to remain as it is”.

“If parents had plans for the October holidays, they should continue with those plans.”