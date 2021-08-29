Partying KZN MEC fined half her salary for flouting Covid-19 rules

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has been fined half her months salary, handed a warning letter and ordered by her boss premier Sihle Zikalala to apologise within seven days for breaching Covid-19 lockdown regulations when she attended her "surprise" party last week.

Zikalala demanded answers from Simelane-Zulu after TimesLive published a video and photos of the MEC partying up a storm with friends on her birthday where there was no social distancing and wearing of masks.

On Saturday Zikalala announced that penalties against the MEC were that Simelane-Zulu must within 7 days issue a public apology for having been at an event where there was flouting of Covid-19 regulations.

He revealed that Simelane-Zulu had received a warning from the Premier and that Provincial Treasury has been instructed to ensure that at the next payment cycle, 50% of the MEC’s salary is docked and paid to NGOs that fight against Covid-19 in the District where the MEC is a Champion in Amajuba District Municipality.