Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba defends 'mjolo slaps better when you are protected' slogan

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has defended her department's latest campaign slogan to ramp up vaccination among citizens 18 and older.

Last week, the department unveiled the campaign on social media, including the catchy phrase “mjolo [dating] slaps better when protected”.

“No condom, no sex. No vaccine certificate, no dating,” read the post.

The post had tongues wagging with many on social media saying it was “tone-deaf” and “distasteful”.