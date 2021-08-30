Politics

'You can’t blame the pandemic, or the riots' — DA calls for more jobs as unemployment skyrockets

30 August 2021 - 14:00
Unemployment in the Eastern Cape outside the two big cities is SA's highest at 53%. File photo.
Unemployment in the Eastern Cape outside the two big cities is SA's highest at 53%. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the ANC can no longer blame apartheid, the unrest or the Jacob Zuma administration for the high unemployment rate in the country.

He said the SA economy was one of the worst-performing economies before the pandemic and remains one of the least resilient. 

He called on the government to work with businesses to ensure job creation. 

Governments don’t create jobs, businesses create jobs. Become a partner to your job creators, stop treating them like the enemy, stop making it near impossible to get a new business off the ground and stop doing everything in your power to chase new investment away,” said Steenhuisen. 

Stats SA revealed that a huge chunk of the population moved from the “employed” and “not economically active” categories between the first and second quarters of 2021.

The number of employed people decreased by 54,000 to 14.9-million, while the number of unemployed people increased by 584,000 to 7.8-million in the second quarter of 2021.

Quit the grandstanding and embrace business for the greater good of SA

It's official: SA now has the highest unemployment rate among 82 countries tracked by Bloomberg. Stats SA figures for the three months to the end of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The unemployment rate now stands at 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the first quarter. Stats SA said this is the highest since the quarterly labour force survey started in 2008. 

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes people who are discouraged from seeking work, sits at 44.4% from 43.2% in the first quarter.

Steenhuisen called on the government to support small businesses that struggle to meet agreements between the government and big businesses.

He also took a swipe at the recent cabinet reshuffle, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to do more than “shuffling the same threadbare cabinet around in a dozen new configurations”. 

READ MORE:

SA's unemployment crisis: 'I don't think UIF are going to help me'

Security guard Calvin Sibiya lost his job in Witbank in May. Since then he has been to the department of labour at least 13 times in a bid to ...
News
1 day ago

Jobs stats grim, but state can play big role in helping to fix things

The latest unemployment figures from Statistics SA were greeted with shock and outrage. It is a major concern that, according to the Quarterly Labour ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

SA's unemployment crisis: Where the jobless rate is over 50%

For many rural Eastern Cape families, social grants are the only source of income.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Axe finally falls on Bongani Bongo as ANC shakes up parliamentary caucus Politics
  2. ‘Heads will roll’: Modise vows action on SANDF’s R260m Cuban drug spend Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  4. Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ... Politics
  5. DA bolts straight out of the gate with lineup of metro mayoral candidates Politics

Latest Videos

Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time