ANC parliamentary caucus shocked by death of Kebby Maphatsoe
The ANC parliamentary caucus says it has learnt with shock and sadness of the death of former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe.
He had been a member of parliament since 2014 and had also served as deputy minister for defence and military veterans.
“The ANC parliamentary caucus has today learnt with shock and sadness of the passing of ANC MP comrade Kebby Emmanuel Ramaotoana Maphatsoe. Comrade Maphatsoe became a member of parliament in 2014 and was currently serving as a whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture,” ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said on Tuesday.
“He previously served in the portfolio committee on police and was deputy minister of defence and military veterans from 2014 to 2019.”
She said Maphatsoe’s death had robbed the ANC of a dedicated, “loyal and patriotic freedom fighter, a robust and fearless legislator and a capable leader”.
“The ANC caucus conveys its deepest condolences to his family, friends and comrades during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Majodina.
The cause of his death is still unclear.
Former MKMVA spokespersonCarl Niehaus said he did not have details.
“I can confirm he died. It happened today [Tuesday]. At the moment I cannot confirm the cause of him passing on,” Niehaus told TimesLIVE.
Maphatsoe was a loyal ally of former president Jacob Zuma throughout his presidency.
The MKMVA, until it was disbanded by the ANC this year, had been a strong support group for Zuma in the ANC and with his troubles with the law.
In the lead-up to Zuma’s arrest in July for contempt of court, MKMVA members camped outside his house, threatening to block the police from arresting the former president.
TimesLIVE