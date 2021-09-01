‘He leaves a deep void and great legacy’ — tributes pour in for former MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe
Politicians and members of the public have conveyed messages of condolence after the passing of Kebby Maphatsoe, former leader of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).
Former spokesperson of the now-disbanded MKMVA, Carl Niehaus, confirmed the news on Tuesday.
“President Maphatsoe was instrumental in the formation of the MKMVA and led it with dedication and distinction. Comrade Maphatsoe played a pivotal role in the establishment of the department of military veterans and the SA National Military Veterans. He leaves a deep void and a great legacy,” Niehaus said.
The ANC parliamentary caucus said it was shocked by Maphatsoe’s untimely passing.
“The ANC parliamentary caucus has today learnt with shock and sadness of the passing of ANC MP comrade Kebby Emmanuel Ramaotoana Maphatsoe.
“Comrade Maphatsoe became a MP in 2014 and was currently serving as a whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture.
“He previously served in the portfolio committee on police and was deputy minister of defence and military veterans from 2014 to 2019,” said ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.
Tributes poured in for Maphatsoe on social media, with many remembering his strength and dedication to the MKMVA.
Political Ideologies Aside, go well Cde Kebby ⚫️🟢🟡 ✊🏾#kebbymaphatsoe pic.twitter.com/Ji9h7ekeqx— Kopraal SS M (@theeSlySource) August 31, 2021
This is so bad though.May his soul rest in perfect peace Cde Kebby Maphatsoe.💔💔 https://t.co/eSu3X4KLa5— #VOTESDM2021kopo motshegwa🇿🇦 (@kopomotshegwa7) August 31, 2021
We shall overcome . Rest in power commander . The struggle continues #KebbyMaphatsoe pic.twitter.com/fXv890kN9x— Clement Sono (@MRSONO_) August 31, 2021
Kebby Maphatsoe is no more. RIP soldier. You will be remembered as a very vocal leader. Condolences to the family and the ANC— Black Child 🇿🇦 (@Mkho_Bandla) August 31, 2021
Rest in peace, comrade Kebby Maphatsoe. Hamba Kahle Mkhonto. Heartfelt condolences to the family, our former combatants and our movement for the loss of this son of the soil., https://t.co/14GkA8R9ih— Son of the Soil (@princecloete) August 31, 2021
What a sad day indeed, May his revolutionary soul rest in peace, MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe.— Not yet uhuru 67 (@sharpsurety) August 31, 2021
💐RIP Cde Kebby Maphatsoe ✊🏿 the Real Commander✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿.— Ntuthuko Gumede (@NethezekaGroup5) August 31, 2021