'I am not a spy': ANC MP Xiaomei Havard on China 'spy report'

ANC donor and MP Dr Xiaomei Havard believes a “leaked intelligence report” implying that she was spying for China is a smear campaign to discredit her.

The State Security Agency (SSA) purportedly raised concerns about Havard possibly sharing classified information with China, according to a report by News24 on Wednesday.

The DA in response called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make the report public.

“There are several mafias who have been sabotaging me for over five years. They plotted the distorted story, linked with several media. I am not a spy,” Havard told TimesLIVE.

“I never engage any spy allegations. Only God is with me, behind me. God will punish all these mafias and their stories [and] put the evil to hell. I've had enough, have to take legal action against the evil,” she added.