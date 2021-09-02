Family meeting not yet on the cards as cabinet extends state of disaster

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster due to Covid-19.

The extension to be gazetted is now until October 15.

Gungubele said the move was in line with section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.

Asked if the country would ease the lockdown restrictions in the near future, Gungubele was uncertain.

“It depends a lot on the rate of infections. Second, it depends on the degree to which our facilities are coping. Third, of course mainly, it depends on us sticking to non-pharmaceutical measures” he said.