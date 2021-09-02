Politics

Here's why David Mabuza is visiting the West Rand to help with the Covid-19 vaccination drive

02 September 2021 - 14:00
Deputy President David Mabuza visited the West Rand on Thursday on a Covid-19 vaccination drive. File photo.
Deputy President David Mabuza visited the West Rand on Thursday on a Covid-19 vaccination drive. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Deputy President David Mabuza is inspecting the vaccination rollout in Mogale City, Gauteng, on Thursday.

This after the interministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines identified Gauteng as one of the three provinces that are falling short of their set targets to reach population immunity against the virus.

Mabuza and Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the West Rand district municipality, which was identified as the lowest-performing subdistrict, with only 8% of the total population vaccinated.

Makhura and Mabuza witnessed the vaccination of provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga, who got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site at Kagiso Mall.

More than 3-million J&J and Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Gauteng so far.

Makhura interacted with residents who were vaccine-hesitant and concerned about the side-effects of the jab.

“The vaccine does have side-effects but it doesn't mean you will die from them,” he said.

“When you get vaccinated, you need to disclose if you are unwell or if you have flu because if you get the jab while you're sick, that complicates how the work of the vaccine is supposed to work in your system. The nurses can then recommend what to do next.”

The province intensified its drive in recent weeks to get more residents vaccinated. There are daily pop-up vaccination sites in different parts of Gauteng where walk-ins are allowed. 

MORE:

WATCH | It feels good to be home, says David Mabuza on return to SA after Russia treatment

So far 2.5-million people in Gauteng have had at least one jab, as the provincial government tries to reach a target of 10.4-million vaccinations.
News
2 hours ago

SA records 9,500 Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in 24 hours

There have been 2,787,203 confirmed cases and 82,496 fatalities to date, according to latest NICD figures.
News
18 hours ago

'We will up our game,' vows Mabuza as he unveils billions to support businesses after looting and riots

The government has promised that R2.3bn will be made available to help businesses hit hard by last month’s riots and looting and the Covid-19 ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils Politics
  2. ANC has other plans as it withdraws court plea for IEC lifeline Politics
  3. Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU Politics
  4. Axe finally falls on Bongani Bongo as ANC shakes up parliamentary caucus Politics
  5. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained