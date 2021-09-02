Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | The ANC's electoral candidate crisis & SA's unchecked borrowing spree

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
02 September 2021 - 13:36
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the IEC's refusal to allow the party to register candidates will affect its chances of contesting in almost 100 municipalities. File photo.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the IEC's refusal to allow the party to register candidates will affect its chances of contesting in almost 100 municipalities. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, we unpack the ANC’s electoral crisis, where the party has failed to register local election candidates in a number of localities, some quite important for its performance.

With our panel, we’ll try to understand how the party could get things so wrong, after so many years of successful campaigning. 

After that we’ll look at the government’s efforts to extend the SA social security net, and whether we are using the correct mechanisms to address poverty in the country. This on the back of the announcement and withdrawal of social development’s green paper on social security retirement.

This week our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba, political reporter Zimasa Matiwane and economics lecturer at Wits University Dr Lumkile Mondi. 

Join in on the conversation:

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

PODCAST | Why the ANC needs a national electoral committee: Motlanthe

In the latest Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we chat to SA’s former president about the quality of ANC candidates
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

ANC withdraws court application challenging candidate registration deadline

The ANC has withdrawn its Electoral Court application to force the Electoral commission to grant the party an additional 36 hours to finalise and ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC has other plans as it withdraws court plea for IEC lifeline

The party now rests its hopes on a case in the Constitutional Court to avoid ‘severe impact’ in 35 municipalities
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils Politics
  2. ANC has other plans as it withdraws court plea for IEC lifeline Politics
  3. Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU Politics
  4. Axe finally falls on Bongani Bongo as ANC shakes up parliamentary caucus Politics
  5. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained