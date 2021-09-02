'She should be ashamed of herself' - ANC slams Helen Zille over claims about its electoral court withdrawal

The ANC has dismissed a suggestions that its decision to withdraw an application to the electoral court for the reopening of candidate registration may be based on “leaks” from the Constitutional Court that an application to postpone the election was successful.

Zille shared the allegation on her social media platform this week while commenting on an article published by the Afrikaans publication Die Burger.

“If information is leaking from the ConCourt to the ANC, it is nothing short of a constitutional crisis.

“If this is so, cadre deployment will have destroyed every institution, right up to the ConCourt, turning them into instruments of ANC power abuse, rather than protectors of the people against ANC power abuse. That is the crisis we are facing now. South Africans must wake up,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

Zille said the ruling party must explain what changed in the few hours between the submission of its application and its withdrawal if it wants people to believe they made a “good faith” decision.

