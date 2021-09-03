Defence committee drops ‘corruption investigation’ against Mapisa-Nqakula

Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence has dropped an investigation into allegations of corruption against former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The committee, co-chaired by Cyril Xaba and Mamagase Nchabeleng, said on Friday it was disappointed that a whistle-blower who initially made the allegations had “sent the committee from pillar to post trying to get to the bottom of the complaint”.

News24 previously reported the committee was investigating Mapisa-Nqakula for allegedly receiving a R5m bribe from a defence contractor. She was also accused of blowing millions on aircraft charters and luxury hotels.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who was recently appointed as National Assembly speaker, has denied the allegations.

The committee had requested an affidavit to initiate the process of investigating the matter but said the whistle-blower refused to comply.