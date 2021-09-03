Politics

WATCH LIVE | Tough questions expected at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A session

03 September 2021 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to answer tough questions from MPs.

Ramaphosa is expected to answer at least six questions, of which three will come from the ANC.

The opposition is expected to ask the president about some of his cabinet appointments during his recent shake-up.

During the reshuffle he also announced the scrapping of  the ministry of intelligence, electing to move the State Security Agency to the presidency after the violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa will also likely answer questions pertaining to government's Covid-19 response and the economic recovery strategies in place.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Family meeting not yet on the cards as cabinet extends state of disaster

Acting minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster due to Covid-19.
Politics
21 hours ago

Government shoots down demand of one-off R4m payment to military vets

The government has rejected demands by military veterans to have their members paid a one-off R4m each for their contribution to the struggle against ...
Politics
1 day ago

SA up in arms about Khusela Diko’s return to public service after suspension

Khusela Diko is on maternity leave and will return to a different position in public service, said the presidency.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC has other plans as it withdraws court plea for IEC lifeline Politics
  2. ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils Politics
  3. Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU Politics
  4. Secret ballot for parliamentary vote on judge John Hlophe’s impeachment? Politics
  5. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained