WATCH LIVE | Tough questions expected at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A session

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to answer tough questions from MPs.

Ramaphosa is expected to answer at least six questions, of which three will come from the ANC.

The opposition is expected to ask the president about some of his cabinet appointments during his recent shake-up.

During the reshuffle he also announced the scrapping of the ministry of intelligence, electing to move the State Security Agency to the presidency after the violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa will also likely answer questions pertaining to government's Covid-19 response and the economic recovery strategies in place.

TimesLIVE