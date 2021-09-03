WATCH | Seeing shadows, vaccines and unemployment: Ramaphosa answers questions in parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa faced his quarterly question and answer session in the National Assembly on Friday.

Questions for oral reply by the president and deputy president are one of the mechanisms parliament consistently uses to hold the executive to account.

MPs have asked about the advancement of social cohesion and nation-building, the economic reconstruction plan and policy interventions to ensure the turnaround of local government. A lot of serious questions were asked and answered, including:

the issue of unemployment;

Marikana massacre reparation;

infrastructure development; and

Covid-19 vaccinations and initiatives.

TimesLIVE