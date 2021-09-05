DA threatens legal action if ANC is allowed to register election candidates

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says the party will seek an interdict should the ANC be allowed to register candidates for the fifth local government elections.

The ruling party failed to register candidates with the IEC in more 90 municipalities, more than a third of SA's 278 municipalities.

In a bid to correct this, it turned to the electoral court to ask for an additional 36 hours to finalise and submit its candidate list after the deadline expired two weeks ago. It however later made an about-turn and withdrew its application.

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an IEC bid to postpone the elections to February 2022 as per the recommendations of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke. Instead, it ruled that elections must take place between October 27 and November 1.

Zille has however questioned the ANC’s move. Taking to social media on Sunday, she accused the IEC of having a plan to rescue the ANC.