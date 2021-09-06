From delayed medical report to release on parole: 5 must-read stories on Jacob Zuma

The release of Jacob Zuma on medical parole has drawn major reactions from civil society, politicians and human rights organisations who want him behind bars.

The former president was under observation at a military hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, where he was serving a 15-month jail sentence.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court in June after he refused to testify at the state capture inquiry.

On Sunday, correctional services said in a statement that Zuma would complete the remainder of the sentence in the “system of community corrections”.

Here's a rundown of Zuma's health struggles over the past few weeks:

Zuma's team misses deadline to submit health report: August 20

The former president's legal team missed a deadline of August 20 to file a medical report with the Pietermaritzburg high court, indicating whether he was fit to stand trial on corruption charges linked to the arms deal.

The former president is facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

On August 23, the NPA confirmed to TimesLIVE that the Pietermaritzburg high court gave Zuma's lawyers until August 20 to submit a detailed report on his medical condition.