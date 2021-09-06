Politics

Makhosi Khoza is ActionSA's mayoral candidate to fix 'decaying' eThekwini

06 September 2021 - 16:11
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is ActionSA's mayoral candidate in eThekwini, where the party is contesting every ward. File photo.
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is ActionSA's mayoral candidate in eThekwini, where the party is contesting every ward. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

ActionSA has announced former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza as its mayoral candidate in eThekwini, where it is contesting for power in more than 100 wards in the local government elections.

Party leader Herman Mashaba made the announcement on Monday. He promised that Khoza would shake things up in a to bid transform the city, after previously serving as the party’s chairperson in the province.

“We are proud to put forward Dr Khoza as our mayoral candidate and believe that she has what it takes to unite the people of eThekwini behind ActionSA’s vision to fix the city.

“Dr Khoza brings her tried and tested ethical leadership, competence, decades of political experience at national and local spheres of governance, and a deep desire to see eThekwini transformed into a thriving and inclusive city that allows all its residents to lead dignified and productive lives,” said Mashaba.

Herman Mashaba's 'solution' to unemployment crisis: 'Vote the ANC out'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on SA's unemployment rate reaching a new record high in the second quarter.
Politics
1 week ago

The party was confident it would emerge as an alternative to the people of the city in the upcoming polls. It announced that it was contesting in all the 111 wards in the city.

“There is no denying that neglect and glaring incompetence from politicians and the city’s administration have stripped residents of the opportunity to live truly dignified and productive lives,” said Mashaba.   

“There is a simple truth: the city of eThekwini has degenerated into a state of mismanagement, crime and grime, and crumbling service delivery. Without immediate action, residents and their loved ones will not have a safe place to call home.”

The party said the city would not thrive if “the present chaos, poor planning and lawlessness continue to go unattended”, adding that an overhaul is required to clean up the city. It said it would among other things focus on:

  • fixing inaccurate billing and investing in infrastructure;
  • revitalising abandoned city buildings for businesses and housing; as well as
  • strengthening policing.

“The current political ‘leadership’ within the city has taken residents for a ride through grossly inaccurate billing to glacial turnaround times in addressing infrastructure and service delivery failures,” said Mashaba.

“No city can thrive in a state of lawlessness and chaos. That is why Dr Khoza would prioritise the additional capacitation of metro policing within the city. The present decay in eThekwini can be attributed to the lax enforcement of bylaws.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC thrown a lifeline as IEC allows candidates to be registered for local government vote

The IEC will allow political parties and independents further opportunities to register candidates for the upcoming local government elections.
Politics
1 hour ago

RECORDED | IEC outlines 2021 electoral plan

The Electoral Commission of SA is outlining the programme for the upcoming local government elections.
Politics
2 hours ago

KZN's cold spell has brought power loss and equipment failure, says Eskom

KwaZulu-Natal's inclement weather has resulted in equipment failure and power loss across the province, Eskom said on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Mashaba sets his sights on eThekwini, willing to work with DA to oppose ANC

Herman Mashaba announced outside the Durban City Hall that Action SA will — in addition to Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni — also contest for ...
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  2. ANC has other plans as it withdraws court plea for IEC lifeline Politics
  3. ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU Politics
  5. Secret ballot for parliamentary vote on judge John Hlophe’s impeachment? Politics

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla