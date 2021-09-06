Politics

National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi has died

06 September 2021 - 10:58 By TimesLIVE
Image: THULI DLAMINI

National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi has died, the party confirmed on Monday. 

Ahmed Munzoor Shaik-Emam, NFP parliamentary caucus leader, told TimesLIVE on Monday that Magwaza-Msibi, 59, had been ill and was admitted to a Durban hospital. 

“She was in the ICU for some time and unfortunately she succumbed to her illness on Monday morning. The party is left grieving her loss and our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. 

“She was an inspirational leader, who despite suffering a massive stroke in 2014 continued with her work, despite her health challenges,” he said. 

Shaik-Emam said they would liaise with the family with regard to providing the necessary support at this time. 

In a statement, family spokesperson Canaan Mdletshe confirmed that Magwaza-Msibi had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Ms Magwaza-Msibi was an exemplary leader, an activist and an advocate of our democracy. She lived her life fighting and championing the cause of the poor, vulnerable and downtrodden. She was a loved and greatly respected leader, whose passing leaves many at a loss.”

He said funeral details were being confirmed.

Magwaza-Msibi served as a deputy minister of science and technology under former president Jacob Zuma.

She was a long-standing member of the IFP before founding the NFP.

