Public servants keep the wheels of SA turning during pandemic despite corruption: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the work done by public servants since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they have kept the country afloat.

This despite some being in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, including maladministration, embezzlement and corruption, he wrote in his Monday weekly newsletter.

“At a time when shortcomings in the public service are amplified and bad news falls like an avalanche, we acknowledge our public servants and their service.

“While much is made of those who are errant and unprincipled, the vast majority of public servants understand the weight of responsibility their positions entail, and discharge their duties faithfully.”

The tribute comes as the country celebrates Public Service Month. He applauded their service delivery contribution to the country’s fight against the pandemic which had demonstrated SA still had capable and committed public servants who serve diligently.