Politics

RECORDED | IEC outlines 2021 electoral plan

06 September 2021 - 15:00 By TimesLIVE

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is on Monday outlining the programme for the upcoming local government elections.

This comes after a ruling by the Constitutional Court saying elections can go ahead between October 27 and November 1.

The IEC had launched a ConCourt bid to postpone the fifth local government elections after adopting a report from former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who had recommended that the elections be deferred to no later than February 2022 if they were to be free and fair.

 

