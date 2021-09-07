'At least he can sleep in his own bed and see his grandchildren': Mzwanele Manyi speaks on Zuma's parole

Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi is relieved at the former president's release from prison on medical parole, saying it means Zuma “can be with family and sleep in his own bed”.

Zuma was granted medical parole after the department of correctional services received a medical report on the former president.

The department said Zuma will complete the remainder of his 15-month prison sentence in a “system of community corrections”.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court and incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.