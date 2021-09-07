‘Don’t write us off because we don’t have money’: ANC ahead of municipal elections

“Don’t write us off just because we don’t have money” is the message the ANC has sent as it prepares to contest all wards and municipalities in the upcoming local government elections after being thrown a lifeline by the Electoral Commission (IEC).

The broke ANC has been emboldened as it will have another opportunity to register candidates after a blunder saw the party fail to meet the deadline to put up candidates in at least 94 municipalities.

It has been battling to pay employee salaries, provident and pension funds as well UIF. This raised questions about whether the party will be able to campaign, given its financial position has forced it to beg South Africans for donations.

Briefing the media on Tuesday after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla, the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the ANC will be able to contest wards and municipalities in all corners of the country.

Without the assistance of its employees who are on a strike over nonpayment of salaries, the ANC will have to rely on other means to campaign in the October/November elections, including the use of volunteers in wards and using mobile phones to campaign.