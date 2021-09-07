Government exploring incentives to encourage vaccine uptake, easing of lockdown level 3 mooted

The government wants to use incentives to encourage vaccination uptake. It is also looking at relaxing the restrictions on off-site alcohol sales, according to highly-placed sources.

A source, who was part of the president's co-ordinating council meeting on Tuesday, told TimesLIVE the government tabled a proposal in which it said it wants to explore using vaccination records to allow fully vaccinated people to access activities and amenities.

Other proposals include relaxing current restrictions on sales of alcohol for off-site consumption and a return to normal operating hours for the alcohol industry.

The source said the government is also set to increase the number of people allowed at outdoor venues from 100 to 250 and 100 for indoor venues from 50.

The curfew will be pushed back to between 11pm and 4am, said the source.

The information was corroborated by a second source.