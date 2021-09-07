Mapisa-Nqakula to replace Modise at Judicial Service Commission
Parliament has approved a motion for National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be admitted as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
The motion was raised by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina on Tuesday and adopted with no objections.
Mapisa-Nqakula replaces her predecessor, Thandi Modise, on the commission.
The move comes less than a week after parliament’s joint standing committee on defence dropped an investigation into allegations of corruption against Mapisa-Nqakula, who previously headed the defence and military veterans ministry, a position Modise now occupies.
News24 previously reported the committee was investigating Mapisa-Nqakula for allegedly receiving a R5m bribe from a defence contractor. She was also accused of blowing millions on aircraft charters and luxury hotels.
Mapisa-Nqakula has repeatedly denied the allegations.
The committee, co-chaired by Cyril Xaba and Mamagase Nchabeleng, said on Friday it was disappointed that a whistle-blower who initially made the allegations had “sent the committee from pillar to post trying to get to the bottom of the complaint”.
Mapisa-Nqakula’s election as the chamber’s speaker was under controversial circumstances, with virtually all opposition parties rejecting her nomination by the ANC. The parties argued she was not fit for the position, claiming she was prone to scandal.
In her maiden speech, Mapisa-Nqakula assured MPs that authority of parliament would not be “compromised for personal whims”.
