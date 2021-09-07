Politics

POLL | How do you feel about the IEC throwing the ANC a lifeline?

07 September 2021 - 13:00
The IEC has decided political parties will be allowed to register candidates for the upcoming local government elections after the ANC missed the deadline for registration.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The ANC will get a second chance to register its candidates ahead of the local government elections after the Electoral Commission (IEC) amended the election timetable.

The commission announced on Monday that political parties and independent candidates that missed the August registration deadline will be able to do so after voter registration weekend conclude on September 19.

The IEC briefed the media on candidate nominations after the Constitutional Court rejected its application to have the municipal elections postponed to February next year. 

The commission applied for a postponement of the elections after former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke recommended they be moved to February next year. In a report released in July, Moseneke said the elections will not be free or fair if they are held during a Covid-19 pandemic. 

Last month, the ANC missed the deadline to register some candidates and approached the Electoral Court to ask for an extension. The ruling party later withdrew its request.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said most political parties supported this decision. 

“There were parties that did not agree with the interpretation. That’s the divergence of views that emerged in the discussions. But we also need to understand when we talk about PLC [party liaison committees] and consultation, it doesn’t mean the commission is seeking permission,” he said

Before the announcement, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party will take legal action if the ANC is allowed to register its candidates. 

