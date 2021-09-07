'We celebrated clowns as our liberators for too long': Malema's cryptic tweet has social media buzzing

EFF leader Julius Malema has social media in meltdown mode over his cryptic tweet, with scores suggesting it was aimed at former president Jacob Zuma and his supporters.

In the tweet, Malema took a jab at “trained fools” with a history of being sell-outs and getting jailed by a political sell-out.

He also said South Africans have been celebrating mediocrity for too long.

“Why are these trained fools getting ill-treated by a civilian with a history of being a sell-out, and comply?” asked Malema

“We celebrated clowns as our liberators for too long. Sies! You get jailed by a political sell-out and you can't respond decisively. We have celebrated mediocre for too long.”