Zuma, corruption, jobs & unity: Key takeaways from Ramaphosa's ANC NEC closing remarks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the release of Jacob Zuma from jail.

Zuma was placed on medical parole on Sunday after the department of correctional service received a medical report on the former president.

In his closing remarks to the ANC national executive committee's lekgotla on Monday, Ramaphosa said the ANC welcomed the decision by correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to release Zuma on medical parole.

Here are key takeaways from his closing remarks:

Welcoming Zuma's parole

“We have also received and taken note of the decision by correctional services and the national commissioner to release comrade Jacob Zuma from incarceration on medical parole. We welcome this.”

Speedy recovery for Zuma

“We've heard that he is not well and we'd like to wish him a quick recovery as he's restored back to his home to be with his loved ones.”