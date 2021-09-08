AG Tsakani Maluleke paints grim picture on state of municipal finances

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has painted a grim picture of the state of finance and accounting at the country's municipalities.

Briefing MPs on Wednesday, Maluleke said some municipalities failed to bring in their own revenue and overly relied on conditional grants, even to pay the salaries of councillors and staff.

Conditional grants are mainly allocated by provincial and national government for specific projects in municipalities. Municipal authorities are prohibited from using this money for other purposes such as paying salaries.

“Some of the things that make financial health of municipalities so concerning are that revenue is budgeted for but even at the point of budgeting and those budgets being approved, it is clear that revenue is unlikely to be collected,” said Maluleke.

She said municipalities continued to plan around those budgets despite the likelihood of not collecting, leading to unauthorised expenditure.