ConCourt should dismiss DA’s case without a hearing: IEC

The DA’s court case against the Electoral Commission (IEC) was an impermissible attempt to have the Constitutional Court “second-guess” the commission's decisions on how the election should be held — and this midway through the electoral process.

This is according to the commission in court papers on Wednesday.

The commission was responding to the court challenge by the DA over its decision to re-open the candidate nomination process for the 2021 local government elections.

The effect of the reopening decision, announced on Monday, gave the ANC a much-needed lifeline after it failed to nominate candidates for a large number of seats before the cut-off.

The reopening decision was made after an order from the ConCourt on Friday, which dismissed an application to postpone the elections to February. Instead, the court ordered the commission to consider whether a voter registration weekend was practically possible for an election that must be held between October 27 and November 1.

The court added that the current published election timetable would remain in place save for any “reasonably necessary” amendments.