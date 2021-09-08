RECORDED | Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announces dates for local government elections
08 September 2021 - 15:03
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is on Wednesday announcing dates for the local government elections.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced on Monday that voter registration weekend would take place between September 10 and 13.
The Constitutional Court dismissed an earlier bid by the IEC asking for a postponement of the elections, ruling that elections should take place between October 27 and November 1.
