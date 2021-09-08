Politics

RECORDED | Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announces dates for local government elections

08 September 2021 - 15:03 By TimesLIVE

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is on Wednesday announcing dates for the local government elections.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced on Monday that voter registration weekend would take place between September 10 and 13.

The Constitutional Court dismissed an earlier bid by the IEC asking for a postponement of the elections, ruling that elections should take place between October 27 and November 1. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

‘Don’t write us off because we don’t have money’: ANC ahead of municipal elections

The broke ANC has been emboldened as it will have another opportunity to register candidates after a blunder saw the party fail to meet the deadline ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA files Constitutional Court bid to halt reopening of election candidate nominations

The DA has urgently applied to the Constitutional Court to set aside the Electoral Commission’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination process ...
Politics
9 hours ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A noble ANC led us to the Promised Land, but now it’s left us high and dry

The party has not only let itself down but lamentably the people who look to it for guidance and leadership
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC welcomes election lifeline, opposition decries ‘unfair advantage’ Politics
  2. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  3. Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU Politics
  5. ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils Politics

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...