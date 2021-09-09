'His leadership has produced more unemployment, poverty & inequality': Zwelinzima Vavi calls on Cyril Ramaphosa to resign

Zwelinzima Vavi has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) leader made the call on Wednesday after the release of the latest GDP figures.

According to Stats SA, the country's GDP increased by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

The data showed that among the largest contributions to the increase came from the transport, personal services and trade industries.

Transport and communication increased by 6.9%, personal services by 2.5% and trade by 2.2%.

The figures come after a record high unemployment figure of 34.4%, which means that about 7.82-million people are jobless in SA.

Speaking on SA FM Vavi said the GDP growth was not a true reflection of SA's ailing economy.

He said the poor continue to be afflicted by poverty and inequality and the lives of ordinary people are worsening instead of improving.

“Government is refusing to restructure the economy and abandon liberal policies. It is refusing to embrace a call, that has been made so repeatedly, that the current structure inherited from the colonial apartheid will never ever respond to the crisis of larger economy, the inclusion of black people [and the] the crisis of poverty,” said Vavi.