'We are pleading with you, not forcing you': Mabuza urges North West residents to get Covid-19 jabs

Deputy President David Mabuza spent Thursday conducting an oversight visit in the Bojanala district in the North West, where he canvassed citizens to get vaccinated.

“We are pleading with you, not forcing you,” said Mabuza, answering a question from a resident who quizzed him on what would happen if she decided not to get the Covid-19 jab.

Mabuza, who is the government’s leader of the interministerial committee on Covid-19, conducted a walkabout in communities in the Rustenburg, Kgetleng and Madibeng municipalities, visiting a local mall, taxi rank and TVET college.

The purpose of the visit was to explain the government's interventions aimed at ramping up the vaccination programme.

The programme is aimed at everyone aged 18 and older and aims to achieve population immunity by December 31.

Research is under way to secure a vaccine for young adults and children.