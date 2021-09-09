Politics

'We must continue to safeguard lives and livelihoods,' Ramaphosa tells Brics summit

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
09 September 2021 - 16:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the virtual 13th Brics Summit on Thursday. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the virtual 13th Brics Summit on Thursday. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged leaders at the 13th Brics summit to work together to ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

“The pandemic has reinforced our belief that representative multilateralism is key to a sustainable future for all,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa, who is the AU champion on Covid-19, made the remarks on Thursday during the virtual 13th Brics Summit, convened by India.

He told heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India and China that the pandemic had devastated livelihoods, economies and communities globally.

“Our collective response has demonstrated what can be achieved when we work together ... As the Brics countries, we must continue to safeguard people’s lives and livelihoods, support global economic recovery and enhance the resilience of all our public systems,” said Ramaphosa.

“We each need to contribute our fair share to the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator and support the Trips [Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights] waiver at the WTO to ensure a rapid expansion of Covid-19 vaccine production across the world.”

Ramaphosa calls on African leaders to strengthen ties with the Caribbean

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African and Caribbean heads of state to use their shared heritage to deepen relations.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa welcomed a decision to set up a virtual Brics vaccine research and development centre.

He told the leaders to deepen their partnerships and actively strive towards a world of better health and shared prosperity.

“We are now in the final decade towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals. We must remain focused on the attainment of better health outcomes, while also pursuing the goals of quality education, decent work, climate action, peace and justice.”

He welcomed the joint statement on strengthening and reforming the multilateral system issued by foreign ministers in June.

“We call on Brics to be equally bold and determined in seeking reform of the UN Security Council, among other things, to enable Africa to take its rightful place among the collective of nations in this crucial body.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pro-China social media campaign expands to new countries, blames US for Covid-19

A misinformation campaign on social media in support of Chinese government interests has expanded to new languages and platforms, and it even tried ...
News
9 hours ago

A cyclone in India has nothing to do with you or SA? Think again

There is more coordination in the pattern of ecological events than there is in governments’ efforts to counter them
World
22 hours ago

Brics can deliver value to SA as our 4IR journey gathers speed

From SA's perspective, we have settled on a set of four priorities that we believe will derive the most benefit in advancing our society and our ...
Business
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla Politics
  2. Ticket to ride: fans with jabs to jump the queue for sport and concerts Politics
  3. ANC welcomes election lifeline, opposition decries ‘unfair advantage’ Politics
  4. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  5. ANC, DA and Action SA declare more than R30m in donations Politics

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...