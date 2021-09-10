Fraser had no power to release Zuma, says DA in court bid to set aside parole

Correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to grant medical parole to former president Jacob Zuma – which he admitted was against the recommendation of the medical parole advisory board – was unlawful.

This was submitted by the DA made in an application before the high court in Pretoria on Friday, in which the party seeks to review and set aside the decision by Fraser to place Zuma on medical parole.

The DA wants an order substituting the decision with one rejecting Zuma's application for medical parole.

It also seeks an order directing that Zuma be returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Fraser admitted in an interview on SABC this week that he had overruled the medical parole advisory board, which had recommended that Zuma not be released as he was in a stable condition.