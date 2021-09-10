Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Who is to blame for SA's election blunder & what are the ramifications of Zuma's medical parole?

10 September 2021 - 06:00 By Mike Siluma and Paige Muller
The IEC has been the subject of controversy because of its handling of preparations for the coming municipal elections.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deaan Vivier

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we start our chat by shining the spotlight on one of the most important institutions of our democracy, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). The IEC has been the subject of controversy because of its handling of preparations for the coming municipal elections.

We also try to understand the implications of the medical parole given to former president Jacob Zuma, which has also led to a predictable controversy. The parole frees the former president from jail and allows him to serve the rest of his term at home.

 This week our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by Ebrahim Fakir, electoral analyst based at the AUWAL Socioeconomic Research Institute, Sibongakonke Shoba, Sunday Times politics editor and Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, political analyst. 

What you will hear: 

(01:15) Who is responsible for SA's election blunder? 

(21:17) What does former president Zuma's parole mean for justice and SA? 

