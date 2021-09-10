Politics

POLL | What do you think of Carl Niehaus being fired by the ANC?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
10 September 2021 - 13:00
Carl Niehaus was booted out of the ANC this week. File photo.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The ANC’s decision to fire controversial staff member Carl Niehaus has split opinions, with some claiming it was a long time coming after his controversial comments in the past, and others questioning the dismissal process.

Niehaus had threatened to lay criminal charges on behalf of the rules party’s disgruntled workers against the ANC top six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, over nonpayment of provident and pension funds and UIF.

Kgothatso Madisa reported for Sunday Times Daily that the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association’s (MKMVA) spokesperson was issued with a notice of his dismissal on Thursday evening by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter.

He had been given only a few hours to provide reasons why he should not be fired.

Potgieter said instead of providing these reasons, Niehaus took it as a personal attack and “persisted with conduct that continuously brought your employer into disrepute”. 

Niehaus, a staunch supporter of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma, remained defiant and vowed to continue his legal action against the party’s leadership.

