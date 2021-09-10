POLL | What do you think of Carl Niehaus being fired by the ANC?

The ANC’s decision to fire controversial staff member Carl Niehaus has split opinions, with some claiming it was a long time coming after his controversial comments in the past, and others questioning the dismissal process.

Niehaus had threatened to lay criminal charges on behalf of the rules party’s disgruntled workers against the ANC top six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, over nonpayment of provident and pension funds and UIF.

Kgothatso Madisa reported for Sunday Times Daily that the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association’s (MKMVA) spokesperson was issued with a notice of his dismissal on Thursday evening by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter.

He had been given only a few hours to provide reasons why he should not be fired.