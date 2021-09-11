Magwaza-Msibi gave us a political home, NFP leader tells mourners

However, Mavundla also revealed that while a new political home held the promise of peace and stability, at the time of her death the founding leader was involved in two court cases involving rivalries within the party.

“Right now as she is sleeping here she is in two court cases because some among us failed to realise that power to lead the party is found at an elective conference, not in court,” he said.

“She was tired because of the things we put her through. We had already taken a decision to hold a conference after the elections to elect leaders for the party. That will proceed despite her death.”

Mavundla blamed “a group of men who did not want her to get any closer to the party leader or lead the party”, adding that she was never embraced.

“I ask you, the members of the party to go and campaign for the [local] elections so that we continue with her good work, so that we can preserve her legacy,” he added.

Political leaders from the ANC, IFP and the NFP spoke of a hardworking leader whose loss would be keenly felt throughout the country.

Magwaza-Msibi, 59, went into cardiac arrest on Monday at a Durban hospital where she had been admitted for treatment.

Speaking on behalf of her children, daughter Gugu Gumede described her mother as a strong and resilient woman.

“She got sick and doctors wrote her off, she defied death and continued to lead her party and family through the pain and suffering,” Gumede said.