MPs’ new disciplinarian, Novisiwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was leading cabinet laggard in her last job

This emerges from a new analysis of written questions by researcher Rebecca Sibanda, whose report was published this week by the Parliamentary Monitoring Group.

Mapisa-Nqakula answered only 72% of MPs' written questions compared with a cabinet average of 94%, according to Sibanda, making her one of the cabinet's two underperformers.

The other was social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, who answered 89% of questions outside the 10 working days parliamentary rules stipulate.

Zulu's tardiness contrasted sharply with the promptest responder, forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy, who was late with only 5% of replies.

Sibanda said she was hopeful a new mechanism on late replies, adopted by the National Assembly on September 2, would make ministers take their responsibilities seriously.