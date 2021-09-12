Politics

Andile Lungisa's membership reinstated as ANC sets aside suspension

12 September 2021 - 13:17
Andile Lungisa's suspension has been lifted. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa’s suspension has been lifted after he successfully challenged his suspension at the ANC’s national disciplinary committee.

Lungisa’s party membership was suspended for 18 months by the ANC Eastern Cape provincial disciplinary committee after he was jailed for assaulting a DA councillor with a glass jug at a council meeting in 2018.

In his appeal to the NDC, Lungisa argued that the provincial disciplinary committee which suspended him from the party was not properly constituted.

Acting chairperson of the NDC Nocawe Mafu said after oral submissions and having perused the evidence, they came to the conclusion that Lungisa’s argument had merits.

“After examining the document in detail, the NDC was satisfied that some members of the PDC, who participated in the disciplinary hearings of the applicants, were not properly appointed to serve in that structure,” Mafu said in her ruling.

Mafu said that by virtue of the PDC not being properly constituted its disciplinary processes were then defective.

“The application for review by comrade Andile Lungisa is upheld and the finding of the PDC in the Eastern Cape is reviewed and set aside,” Mafu said.

This means the embattled Lungisa makes a return to the political landscape ahead of the local government elections.

It was not immediately clear how the decision would affect Lungisa’s future and whether he would be able to stand as a councillor in the elections.

TimesLIVE

