Politics

President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

12 September 2021 - 17:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

Ramaphosa was expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade by further easing some lockdown measures, reported The Sunday Times.

TimesLIVE earlier this week reported that Ramaphosa was expected to ease the lockdown level.

According to the report, lockdown was expected to be reduced to level 2 affecting the alcohol trading hours and days as well as the curfew.

Insiders, who were part of the president's co-ordinating council meeting, said alcohol trading hours were expected to return to normal including lifting restrictions on the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption.

The number of people allowed at gatherings was also expected to be increased from 50 to 100 for indoors and 100 to 250 for outdoor venues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban judge wants proof of Covid-19 jab or you’re barred from courtroom

A Durban high court judge presiding over a R28m corruption case involving KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu has ordered that anyone ...
News
18 hours ago

Israel offers glimpse of life after Covid-19 pandemic

The hospitalisation of elderly vaccinated Israelis is no reason for alarm, say top infectious diseases experts, because growing evidence confirms ...
News
18 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | No vaccine passports: UK PM to set out winter Covid-19 plan

Covid-19 live updates.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pack your bags and go: Carl Niehaus fired from the ANC Politics
  2. ANC, DA and Action SA declare more than R30m in donations Politics
  3. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  4. Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla Politics
  5. Ticket to ride: fans with jabs to jump the queue for sport and concerts Politics

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans