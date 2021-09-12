'We don't need experienced thieves' - 5 key plans from Herman Mashaba's election campaign

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is confident his party will win all the municipalities it will be contesting during the local government elections.

On Thursday, the former Johannesburg mayor's party launched its election campaign ahead of the elections in November.

In his speech, he vowed to improve service delivery and promote the insourcing of workers.

The party hopes to win votes in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza.