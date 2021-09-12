Politics

'We don't need experienced thieves' - 5 key plans from Herman Mashaba's election campaign

12 September 2021 - 12:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the first step to getting SA working is unseating the ANC. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is confident his party will win all the municipalities it will be contesting during the local government elections. 

On Thursday, the former Johannesburg mayor's party launched its election campaign ahead of the elections in November. 

In his speech, he vowed to improve service delivery and promote the insourcing of workers.

The party hopes to win votes in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza.

South Africans eligible to vote will take to the polls on November 1, with a voter registration weekend taking place next weekend.

Applications for special votes will open on September 20 and close on October 4.

Here are 5 key plans from Mashaba's election campaign:

Voting ANC out

“The simple truth is that South Africans are gatvol of the ANC’s corruption, looting and cadre deployment. They are tired of load-shedding and service delivery failures across the country, gatvol of rising unemployment and poverty while ANC cadres enrich themselves.

“South Africans are tired of crime and lawlessness and gatvol of the gross incompetence of a government that is not committed to public service.”

'Real' service delivery

“It is a guarantee that we can offer real services to people who have grown weary of broken promises and political lies. This is the offer we bring to all residents of Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza.”

Getting rid of 'thieves' in government positions

“When we take over, people will hold positions in government for what they know, not who you know. We will get rid of cadres. I was criticised for getting rid of experience. Experience in what – stealing?

“I'm going to get rid of all these cadres. We don't need experienced thieves.”

No union dictatorship 

“Cosatu will not dictate their economic policy. We will work with unions but no union will determine the economic policy of ActionSA.

“We are not here to only represent those who are employed but all residents of Johannesburg and all South Africans.”

United Africa in 20 years

“We are not going to allow any country in the world to dictate to us, outsource their own problems to us when about 12-million of our own people are unemployed.

“Those who want the united states of Africa, let them go somewhere else. We will talk to them in about 20 years or so – the day when SA has got under 5% unemployment.”

