Brics countries to provide financial and political support to curb future pandemics: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Brics countries have agreed to mobilise political and financial resources needed to respond to future pandemic preparedness.

This follows SA's participation in the 13th Brics summit last week.

Ramaphosa, writing in his Monday weekly newsletter, hailed the partnership, which he said has reaped the benefits of economic co-operation and continues to do so, 11 years on.

“Bilateral trade has grown, particularly with China and India, with commodity exports and manufactured goods imports featuring strongly,” he said.

“The Brics countries continue to be important sources of foreign direct investment in key areas such as mining, automotive, transportation, clean energy, financial services and IT.”

Ramaphosa made reference to Deloitte’s 2018 review of SA’s membership in the partnership which found that Brics partners “invested three times more capital in the country compared to the seven years prior to 2011”.