WATCH | 'We are busy, we have no time for fools': Ndlozi seemingly turns down Mboweni's debate invite

13 September 2021 - 09:45
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Image: Twitter/Tito Mboweni

Tito Mboweni's debate invite to EFF leaders has seemingly been met with a cold reception by the party's MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

At the weekend, the former finance minister extended an invite to Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Ndlozi, saying they should come to Magoebaskloof in Limpopo.

Mboweni said the invitation was so they could have a debate on the reconfiguration of South African politics and society.

He also asked about Ndlozi's whereabouts, saying he was too quiet.

“Dr, where art though? Too quiet for my liking ... say something,” said Mboweni.

Responding to the invitation, Ndlozi shared a video of Malema talking about being busy and not having time for “fools”.

“We are busy. We are not going to listen to fools. We have no time for fools who don’t know what they are doing,” Malema can be heard saying in the short clip.

The clip is from the party's presser that was held last month, where Malema addressed various matters such as unemployment and the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

On social media, some found Ndlozi's response funny while others weighed in on Mboweni's gesture.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

