Politics

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana recoils from R73.5bn ANC spree

14 September 2021 - 08:21 By Antony Sguazzin
The finance minister called for significant economic reforms to be implemented before President Cyril Ramaphosa presents his state of the nation address in February. File image
The finance minister called for significant economic reforms to be implemented before President Cyril Ramaphosa presents his state of the nation address in February. File image
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana warned ANC leaders that the party’s project wish list could cost R73.5bn and funding it will require difficult trade offs. 

Big-ticket items that would place pressure on state finances included spending R10bn on a state bank, Godongwana, who also serves as the ANC’s head of economic transformation, said in a presentation that was delivered to a September 4-6 party meeting and seen by Bloomberg.

The government will also have to come up with R19.6bn for increases for state workers, possibly by cutting jobs, and need R4.6bn to forgive unpaid highway tolls in central Gauteng, he said. 

While the ANC is preparing for local government elections on November 1 and needs to show it is doing more to address rampant poverty and record unemployment, it has little room to manoeuvre as the government contends with surging national debt and limited investment.  

New projects “will require prioritisation and trade-offs,” Godongwana said. “Our fiscal capacity - as measured by the variation of own tax revenue as a percentage of domestic output - has been deteriorating.”

Covid-19, Looting

The finance chief also cautioned that the state arms company and agricultural bank will need R8.2bn of bailouts, while R15bn will be needed to forgive student debt and R16bn for bailouts for provinces that haven’t paid their bills. 

The government has already committed to spending R38.5bn to respond to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a recent spate of riots and rampant looting that left 354 people dead - money that wasn’t previously budgeted for. Plans to institute a credit-guarantee scheme to support businesses have yet to be properly costed, though the price tag was initially pegged at R5bn, the finance minister said. 

Pule Mabe, the ANC’s spokesperson, wasn’t immediately able to comment when called and didn’t respond to a text message.

Godongwana cautioned against forgiving road toll debt, saying the “request has serious long-term consequences if the user-pay principle is rejected”.

The finance minister called for significant economic reforms to be implemented before President Cyril Ramaphosa presents his state of the nation address in February.

These include: 

  • Resolving a legal dispute that’s delaying the allocation of additional spectrum to telecommunications companies.
  • Announcing an overhaul of the way work permits are processed to address a skills shortage.
  • Ensuring state ports company Transnet SOC Ltd issues a request for proposals to encourage private investment in port infrastructure.
  • Accelerating the award of contracts from an already held tender to generate renewable power and hold another bid round.
  • Establish state power utility, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd’s transmission unit as a separate legal entity.
  • Submit the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency Bill to parliament to boost confidence that the country’s water supply problems are being tackled.

Elements of the presentation were reported on earlier by the Sunday Times newspaper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans

As the government's cash crunch intensifies, the ANC has been told that the state cannot afford a basic income grant (BIG) now, and that public ...
News
2 days ago

'You must touch flies and tigers': Mantashe on ridding ANC of corruption and factionalism

ANC chairperson and energy and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said the party was starting to deal with big guns in its ranks in a bid to ...
Politics
1 day ago

New law reveals the tender winners who fund ANC

One of the generous donors who recently gave money to the ANC scored a R31m three-year contract from the Eastern Cape department of public works to ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics
  2. Pack your bags and go: Carl Niehaus fired from the ANC Politics
  3. Elections cannot be won by default, says Duarte, slamming DA case against IEC Politics
  4. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  5. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown