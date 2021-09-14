‘Premature and entirely speculative’: IEC responds to DA election challenge

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has called the DA’s Constitutional Court bid to declare the reopening of the candidate nomination process unconstitutional “premature and entirely speculative”.

In an answering affidavit on Monday, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the party’s urgent application was premised on its views of how the elections should be run and factual inaccuracies.

“The DA’s application arrives in the midst of election preparations which are being undertaken under difficult circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic, before the commission has even formally decided to amend the election timetable.

“The case is littered with factual inaccuracies and unsustainable allegations. It is insinuated the commission’s determination to reopen candidate nominations was made to benefit certain political parties. This is simply false,” read the affidavit.

The apex court denied an application by the IEC to postpone the election and ordered that the commission determine if it was possible to hold a voter registration weekend before the polls, which it said must take place between October 27 and November 1.