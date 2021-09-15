AfriForum becomes third organisation to challenge Zuma parole decision

AfriForum became the third organisation to launch an urgent court application seeking to set aside the decision by correctional services head Arthur Fraser to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

Its application before the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday follows similar ones launched by the DA last Friday and the Helen Suzman Foundation on Tuesday.

AfriForum said its application related to the recent release of Zuma on medical parole though it appeared that statutory provisions were not complied with.

Last week, AfriForum wrote an urgent lawyer's letter to Fraser seeking answers regarding Zuma's release. The letter asked, among other things, whether Zuma was suffering from a terminal illness that justified his medical parole, and that details about Zuma's condition should be made public, as well as copies of the application for medical parole and the medical report in which the recommendation was made.

AfriForum said Fraser did not respond to the letter.