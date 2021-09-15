EFF wants youth to access online voter registration website and app data-free

With voter registration weekend taking place this weekend, the EFF has called on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to provide the youth with free access to its online voter registration website and app.

The voter registration weekend was recently announced by minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, after the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC's bid to postpone the elections until next year, as per the recommendation of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Voter registration will take place on Saturday and Sunday, and applications for special votes will open on Monday and close on October 4.

In a statement, the EFF called on the commission to provide zero-rated mobile data access on its website and app with immediate effect.

The party noted youth voter apathy in previous years, saying it was due to lack of access to the commission's online service.