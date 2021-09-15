Family elder says Jacob Zuma could return home next week

Former president Jacob Zuma could spend the next long weekend surrounded by family in the comfort of his Nkandla homestead in picturesque KwaZulu-Natal, a family elder said on Wednesday.

“I was told to wait for this week to pass and then he will be home. That is what they said to me, but we are still going to confirm,” said Zuma’s 80-year-old brother Joseph.

It has been 10 days since Zuma was granted medical parole for ill health by the department of correctional services head Arthur Fraser. But little is known about when he will be discharged from the hospital he was admitted to for medical treatment in August.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo would only say that “the doctors treating him will decide” when the time is right to discharge Zuma.

However, another source confirmed what Joseph was told, saying Zuma was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on September 24.

“This has not been confirmed yet, it is just a preliminary date. We are hoping it will be early next week, we are tired of waiting,” said the source.