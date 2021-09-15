Politics

'He's campaigning' - John Steenhuisen slammed for mandatory vaccination comments

15 September 2021
DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party does not support mandatory vaccinations by the government.
DA leader John Steenhuisen has come under fire online after his comments on government making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory.

Steenhuisen, who was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address, said the DA does not support mandatory vaccinations by the government.

“I think government would be making a terrible mistake if it was to make vaccines mandatory, because they will be infringing on people's rights,” said Steenhuisen.

“I believe in the freedom of choice and it's every person's right to decide what they will or will not do with their own bodies. I don't think it's a government's right to tell people what they shall or shall not do with their bodies,” he added.

During his address, Ramaphosa announced that government was looking into the possibility of Covid-19 vaccine passports.

However, he made no mention of a mandatory vaccination policy.

“We will also be providing further information on an approach for vaccine passports which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events so people are able to demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated,” said Ramaphosa.

“The Department of Health is looking at a variety of mechanisms in other countries to do it electronically, through cellphones or other forms of demonstration.”

On social media, many slammed the DA leader for his comments and accused him of using an “anti-vaccine” stance for campaigning for votes with the local government elections looming.

Here is snapshot of what many had to say:

