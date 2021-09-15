'He's campaigning' - John Steenhuisen slammed for mandatory vaccination comments
DA leader John Steenhuisen has come under fire online after his comments on government making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory.
Steenhuisen, who was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent address, said the DA does not support mandatory vaccinations by the government.
“I think government would be making a terrible mistake if it was to make vaccines mandatory, because they will be infringing on people's rights,” said Steenhuisen.
“I believe in the freedom of choice and it's every person's right to decide what they will or will not do with their own bodies. I don't think it's a government's right to tell people what they shall or shall not do with their bodies,” he added.
During his address, Ramaphosa announced that government was looking into the possibility of Covid-19 vaccine passports.
However, he made no mention of a mandatory vaccination policy.
“We will also be providing further information on an approach for vaccine passports which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events so people are able to demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated,” said Ramaphosa.
“The Department of Health is looking at a variety of mechanisms in other countries to do it electronically, through cellphones or other forms of demonstration.”
On social media, many slammed the DA leader for his comments and accused him of using an “anti-vaccine” stance for campaigning for votes with the local government elections looming.
Here is snapshot of what many had to say:
DA has built its entire brand at just opposing ANC, even if they have to make up stuff to oppose https://t.co/nRM9IW7rQc— black karen (@FranklynGautier) September 13, 2021
Vaccines are not mandatory dum dums. You will however be restricted to institutions, events and countries that insist patrons, visitors etc are jabbed. https://t.co/qvO0pgbM0Q— Craig (@CHendricks20) September 13, 2021
Such sophisticated dangerous nonsense from the Desperate Alliance. https://t.co/DsMFU7t2wf— Palesa Morudu Rosenberg (@palesa_morudu) September 14, 2021
The government proposing mandatory vaccination is currently as real as the bookshelf behind John. https://t.co/zCrpEepom5— lisa van wyk (@swimlittlefish) September 14, 2021
This was entirely unnecessary. Opposition doesn’t mean being oppositional at every turn. Support the rollout and pick this up IF it becomes an actual reality. Like your party is literally in shambles and the approach is to pre emptively fight stuff that hasn’t even come to pass? https://t.co/7gyrzQfX4c— BINWINNING (@BinweA) September 14, 2021
But the government hasn’t mandated mandatory vaccinations? So what’s this? https://t.co/CyQ7lQMT9s— Dee🇿🇦 (@Dinz___) September 14, 2021
Was he even listening to the address last night? Please show me where the President ever said that vaccination will be mandatory? 😱🤔— Buhake Sindi (@EliteGentleman) September 13, 2021
You've lost my vote DA. https://t.co/2pafPWDEbZ
Dog-whistling the anti-vaxx vote. Where has the govt mandated vaccines?— Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) September 13, 2021
And where is the factual argument against *some* mandates (healthcare workers, teachers, some establishments) instead of this broad nonsense?
Does he enjoy constantly being mampara of the week https://t.co/TnI04hy0n2— Waseefa (@Cfa89) September 13, 2021